Although euro gained respite on Thursday after hitting a fresh 14-month bottom at 1.1530 Wednesday, as 1.1571 has capped recovery, downside bias remains for medium-term downtrend to test psychological 1.1500 handle, however, 'loss of downward momentum' is likely to limit weakness to 1.1470/75. Only a daily close above 1.1571 (soft U.S. jobs report perhaps) risks stronger correction to 1.1613, reckon this week's high at 1.1640 (Monday) should remain intact. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data n we also have some ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session too, please refer to our EI page for details. Pay attention to speech by ECB President Lagarde when she and U.S. Treasury Yellen will speak at a B20 International Business Summit event in Italy.

