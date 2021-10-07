EUR/USD - 1.1556

Euro's break of Sep's 1.1563 low (now res) Wednesday to a fresh 14-month 1.1530 low on safe-haven usd buying suggests Medium Term downtrend from 2021 peak at 1.2349 (January) would test 1.1500 handle, break would extend weakness to proj. obj. at 1.1473 before correction occurs.

Trade from short side for this move n only above 1.1581 signals temp. low made, risks 1.1613 later.

Data to be released on Thursday

Australia AIG services index, China Market Holiday, Japan coincident index, leading indicator.

Swiss unemployment rate, U.K. Halifax house prices, Germany industrial output, France current account, trade balance, imports, exports, Italy retail sales.

U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims and Canada Ivey PMI.