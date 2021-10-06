Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 06 Oct 2021 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1593

Euro's decline from 1.1640 (Monday) to 1.1581 yesterday suggests correction from September's 14-month trough at 1.1563 has ended and medium-term downtrend would head towards projected target at 1.1536 after consolidation.

On the upside, only above 1.1613 prolongs choppy sideways swings and risks re-test of 1.1640, however, reckon 1.1664 (previous sup, now res) would cap upside.

Data to be released on Wednesday

China market holiday, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision.

Germany industrial orders, U.K. Markit construction PMI, EU retail sales.

U.S. MBA mortgage application and ADP employment change.