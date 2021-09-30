EUR/USD - 1.1602
Yesterday's break of previous 2021 low at 1.1664 (now res) to a 14-month trough of 1.1590 in New York due to broad-based usd's demand suggests medium-term downtrend has once again resumed and price would head towards next projected target at 1.1536 later today or Friday, oversold condition should keep euro above 'psychological' 1.1500 handle.
On the upside, only above 1.1664 confirms temporary bottom is in place, then risk would shift to upside for a stronger retracement to 1.1690/00.
The euro are countries will release a slew of eco. data as well as inflation data n also we have a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak in European session, please refer to our EI page for details.
