Yesterday's weakness to a 5-week 1.1668 low suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1664 (August) would be forthcoming next and yield medium-term downtrend, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1603 today and bring a minor correction. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1710 signals temporary low is made and yields stronger recovery, however, reckon res at 1.1750/55 should cap upside. Data to be released on Wednesday: U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, Italy producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence. U.S. MBA mortgage application, pending home sales, and Canada producer prices.

