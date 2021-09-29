EUR/USD - 1.1685
Yesterday's weakness to a 5-week 1.1668 low suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1664 (August) would be forthcoming next and yield medium-term downtrend, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1603 today and bring a minor correction.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1710 signals temporary low is made and yields stronger recovery, however, reckon res at 1.1750/55 should cap upside.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
U.K. BRC shop price index, nationwide house price, Italy producer prices, Swiss investor sentiment, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, pending home sales, and Canada producer prices.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases below 1.1700, Fed-ECB, Evergrande and US debt limit eyed
EUR/USD treads water below 1.1700, consolidating the three-day downtrend. ECB policymakers differ over bond purchase view, Fedspeak favor tapering. US dollar takes a breather amid a pullback in the Treasury yields, debt ceiling woes. US President Biden, Powell and Lagarde will be in focus.
GBP/USD: Oversold RSI challenges bears bracing for 1.3500
GBP/USD licks its wounds after the heaviest daily fall in a year. Oversold RSI conditions limit further downside, 61.8% Fibonacci retracement, July’s low test recovery moves. A descending trend line from April 12 gains sellers’ attention.
Gold attempts a bounce towards $1750 as yields retreat
Gold price is making a minor recovery attempt from seven-week troughs of $1728, as buyers once again aim for a retest of the $1750 barrier. Gold price is rescued by the retreat in the US Treasury yields across the curve.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar bulls on quest for 20% gains
XLM price was on a downtrend as it sliced through the trading range’s midpoint on September 19. Stellar appears to be forming a swing low just below the 70.5% Fibonacci retracement level after collecting liquidity from the July 27 low.
Risk aversion could intensify
The US dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Tuesday as Treasury yields surged and stocks plummeted. With several factors driving investors out of risk assets, FX traders need to beware of the possibility of risk aversion intensifying over the next few days.