Yesterday's weakness to 1.1685 (Europe) due to cross-selling in euro suggests correction from Thursday's 4-week low at 1.1684 has ended at 1.1750 and re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1684 (Aug) is envisaged after consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1620/25. On the upside, only above Mon's 1.1727 top prolongs volatile sideways swings from 1.1684 and may risk another bounce to 1.1750/55. Data to be released on Tuesday: Australia retail sales . Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence. Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. good trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.

