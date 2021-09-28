EUR/USD - 1.1694
Yesterday's weakness to 1.1685 (Europe) due to cross-selling in euro suggests correction from Thursday's 4-week low at 1.1684 has ended at 1.1750 and re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1684 (Aug) is envisaged after consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should keep euro above 1.1620/25.
On the upside, only above Mon's 1.1727 top prolongs volatile sideways swings from 1.1684 and may risk another bounce to 1.1750/55.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Australia retail sales.
Germany Gfk consumer sentiment, France consumer confidence.
Canada average weekly earnings, U.S. good trade balance, wholesale inventories, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
