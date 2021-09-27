Friday's retreat to 1.1701 (New York) suggests recovery from Thursday's fresh 4-week low at 1.1684 has ended at 1.1750 and subsequent sideways swings would bring consolidation before re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1664. Only above 1.1750/55 res dampens bearish outlook and risks stronger retracement towards 1.1788 but reckon 1.1800 would cap upside and yield decline. On the eco. front, we have France's producer prices, Italy's trade balance and Germany's Bundesbank monthly report. ECB President Lagarde will speak before European Parliament at 11:45GMT. ECB's Panetta n de Cos will also speak later in the day (please refer to EI page for details).

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.