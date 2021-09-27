EUR/USD - 1.1722
Friday's retreat to 1.1701 (New York) suggests recovery from Thursday's fresh 4-week low at 1.1684 has ended at 1.1750 and subsequent sideways swings would bring consolidation before re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1664.
Only above 1.1750/55 res dampens bearish outlook and risks stronger retracement towards 1.1788 but reckon 1.1800 would cap upside and yield decline.
On the eco. front, we have France's producer prices, Italy's trade balance and Germany's Bundesbank monthly report. ECB President Lagarde will speak before European Parliament at 11:45GMT.
ECB's Panetta n de Cos will also speak later in the day (please refer to EI page for details).
EUR/USD treads water above 1.1700 amid German vote, weaker dollar
EUR/USD is hovering above 1.1700, better bid amid the dollar weakness, as the risk appetite returns on receding China Evergrande fears and the US stimulus optimism. Germany’s election results show a narrow win for SPDs but a coalition wrangling looms, capping the upside in the pair. US Durable Goods, Lagarde awaited.
GBP/USD licks its wounds below 1.3700 as Brexit underpins UK energy crisis
GBP/USD remains on the back below 1.3700, as Brexit concerns outweigh the market’s optimism. UK PM Johnson to consider using army to overcome petrol crisis, Britain suspends competition laws. Brexit results in workforce problems.
Gold battles $1,760 hurdle as USD pullback fades ahead of US data
Gold floats around $1,760, up 0.50% intraday, during the second consecutive daily upside ahead of Monday’s European session start. In doing so, the metal cheers US dollar weakness amid the risk-on mood.
Huobi to stop servicing Chinese users as China vows strict crackdown on crypto
A few months after the cryptocurrency mining ban in China, the country issued another update last week, reiterating that digital assets are banned and crypto exchanges are prohibited.
US Durable Goods Orders August: Retail Sales have led the way
The US consumer belied predictions that a slowing economy would cut into Retail Sales in August. Instead of falling 0.8% as forecast, sales jumped 0.7%. Sales outside of the production crippled auto sector were even stronger.