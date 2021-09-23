Euro's intra-day selloff from 1.1755 to 1.1685 in post-FOMC New York after Fed's hawkish tilt suggests re-test of August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 would be seen after consolidation, however, reckon daily sup at 1.1603 should hold from here and bring minor correction on Friday. On the upside, only above 1.1755 confirms temporary low is in place and heads back towards 1.1788 but reckon 1.1800 should cap upside. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia manufacturing PMI , services PMI, Japan market holiday. France Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Swiss SNB rate decision, Germany Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporate bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE MPC vote unchanged, BoE MPV vote cut. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, Markit manufacturing PMI, Markit services PMI, Leading index change, KC Fed manufacturing and Canada retail sales.

