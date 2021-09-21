EUR/USD - 1.1729
Although euro's rebound from Monday's near 4-week low at 1.1701 to 1.1736 on short covering suggests recent decline has made a temporary bottom, as long as 1.1752 (previous sup, now res) holds, downside bias remains for marginal weakness, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 2021 bottom at 1.1664.
Only a daily close above 1.1752 would risk stronger retracement to 1.1788 but 1.1800 should cap upside.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence, New Zealand GDT price, China market holiday.
U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, U.K. CBI trends orders.
U.S. current account, building permits, hosing starts, redbook, Canada new housing price inde.
