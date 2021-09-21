Although euro's rebound from Monday's near 4-week low at 1.1701 to 1.1736 on short covering suggests recent decline has made a temporary bottom, as long as 1.1752 (previous sup, now res) holds, downside bias remains for marginal weakness, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 2021 bottom at 1.1664. Only a daily close above 1.1752 would risk stronger retracement to 1.1788 but 1.1800 should cap upside. Data to be released on Tuesday : New Zealand Westpac consumer confidence, New Zealand GDT price, China market holiday. U.K. PSNB, PSNCR, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, U.K. CBI trends orders. U.S. current account, building permits, hosing starts, redbook, Canada new housing price inde.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.