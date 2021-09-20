Euro's selloff to a 3-1/2 week low of 1.1725 in New York on Friday due to continued usd's strength on rising U.S. yields suggests early correction from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and re-test of this key support in envisaged later this week, today, reckon downside is limited to 1.1690/00. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1788 (Friday high) signals temporary rough is in place but reckon 1.1810/20 would cap upside. On the data front, we have German producer prices n German Bundesbank monthly report.

