Update Time: 14 Sept 2021 05:30GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.1816.. In stark contrast to Mon's weak posture, the single currency remained on the front foot in Asian morning after staging a rebound from a 2-week trough of 1.1771 ahead of New York open to 1.1817 in New York morning as falling U.S. yields triggered broad-based long liquidation in usd.
Intra-day firmness suggests recent decline from September's 1-month peak at 1.1908 has made a temp. low on Monday n consolidation with upside bias is seen for gain to 1.1839 (50% r from 1.1908), however, near term o/bot condition would cap price below Friday's high at 1.1850. Whilst trading from long side for further intra-day gain is favoured, day trader should sell euro on upmove in anticipation of resumption of recent decline later this week.
No eco. data is due out from the euro area countries ahead of U.S. CPI, however, a number of ECB officials scheduled to speak, pls refer to our EI page for details.
