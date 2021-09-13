EUR/USD - 1.1809
Euro's retreat from 1.1850 (Europe) to 1.1810 near New York close Friday on renewed usd's strength due to risk-off sentiment and intra-day break there suggests recovery from last week's 1.1803 low has ended and decllne from September's 1-month high at 1.1908 would resume, however, loss of downward momentum is likely to keep price well above 1.1757 and bring correction.
Only a daily close above 1.1850 dampens bearishness on euro but break of 1.1884/86 res needed to yield re-test of 1.1908 later this week.
The only eco. data due out today is Germany's wholesale price index. ECB board member Panetta will participate in G20 Finance and Central Bank Deputies' meeting n ECB's Schnabel will speak at a conference at 09:00GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
