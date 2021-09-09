EUR/USD - 1.1815
Yesterday's anticipated weakness to 1.1803 suggests euro's recent upmove from August's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has formed a temporary top last Friday at 1.1908 and strong retracement of said move is envisaged, however, a daily close below 1.1757 (61.8% r) needed to signal correction is over and yield further weakness next week.
Only a firm break above 1.1856 (ECB's hawkish hold perhaps) signals pullback has ended, then risk would shift to the upside for re-test of 1.1908.
Data to be released on Thursday:
New Zealand manufacturing sales.
U.K. RICS housing price balance, China PPI, CPI, Germany exports, imports, trade balance, EU ECB refinancing rate, deposit rate.
U.S. initial jobless claims and continuing jobless claims.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses above 1.1800 ahead of ECB
EUR/USD is consolidating above 1.1800, turning defensive ahead of the all-important ECB taper decision. The US dollar holds the higher ground amid hawkish comments from Fed’s Kaplan. The risk-off mood caps the upside in the currency pair. US Jobless Claims, President Biden’s six-pronged strategy will be eyed as well.
GBP/USD remains guided toward 1.3750 amid broad USD strength
GBP/USD remains pressured towards 1.3750, continuing its fall for the fourth consecutive day. The US dollar trades firmer amid hawkish Fedspeak and risk aversion market conditions. The sterling losses ground on BOE stance, Brexit chaos.
Gold bears look to $1,758, ECB PEPP verdict in focus
Gold justifies the technical breakdown amid sour sentiment during early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal holds lower ground near $1,790, the lowest in two weeks by the press time. Fed tapering woes, virus-led economic fears and stimulus chatters keep bears hopeful.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price showed strength as it bounced off a crucial support level at $0.00000549. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position. A decisive close below the $0.00000549 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
European Central Bank Preview: Taper on the table, but don’t get too excited about it
The European Central Bank is having a monetary policy meeting on Tuesday, September 9, and market participants are hoping for hints on tapering, although Christine Lagarde may disappoint them, retaining its cautious tone.