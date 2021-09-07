Although euro's retreat to 1.1856 (Europe) yesterday after hitting a 1-month peak of 1.1908 in post-NFP New York on Friday suggests recent upmove has made a temporary top, intra-day rebound at Asian open on Tuesday has retained bullishness for marginal gain, however, 'loss of upward momentum' should cap price below daily res at 1.1975 ahead of Thursday's ECB monetary policy meeting and yield correction. Only a daily close below 1.1856 risks stronger retracement to 1.1835, then later to 1.1784/94. Data to be released on Tuesday: Australia AIG services index, China exports, imports, trade balance, Australia RBA interest rate decision, Japan coincident index, leading indicator, New Zealand GDT price index. U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan all household spending, Swiss unemployment rate, Germany industrial output, ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, U.K. Halifax house prices, EU employment, GDP , ZEW survey expectations

