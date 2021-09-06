Euro's intra-day sideways swings are hitting a 1-month high of 1.1908 on Friday after a huge miss in U.S. payrolls suggests consolidation would continue in Asia before recent upmove resume, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below daily res at 1.1975. On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1856 signals temporary top is in place, then risk is seen for a stronger retracement to 1.1835, then later towards 1.1794. Although market is expected to be quiet in Euroepan afternoon as markets in U.S. n Canada are closed for Labor Day holiday, pay attention to release German industrial orders and then EU's Sentix index at 06:00GMT n 08:30GMT respectively, if actual readings are better than forecast , the euro would extend further gain.

