EUR/USD - 1.1879
Euro's intra-day sideways swings are hitting a 1-month high of 1.1908 on Friday after a huge miss in U.S. payrolls suggests consolidation would continue in Asia before recent upmove resume, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below daily res at 1.1975.
On the downside, only a daily close below 1.1856 signals temporary top is in place, then risk is seen for a stronger retracement to 1.1835, then later towards 1.1794.
Although market is expected to be quiet in Euroepan afternoon as markets in U.S. n Canada are closed for Labor Day holiday, pay attention to release German industrial orders and then EU's Sentix index at 06:00GMT n 08:30GMT respectively, if actual readings are better than forecast, the euro would extend further gain.
EUR/USD is the horse to watch this week, but did it already bolt?
EUR/USD is trading flat in a quiet start to the week with North America out for the day on holiday. The bulls are on top all the way to a current daily resistance and while the bearish bets are down for the greenback/
GBP/USD retreats from monthly highs amid higher US Treasury yields, UK PMI eyed
The GPD/USD pair prints minute losses on the first trading day of the week. The pair opened higher but failed to sustain the gains. US Dollar Index rebounds from the earlier lows but remains pressurized below 92.00. The sterling continues to track Brexit news, a tax hike on the cards.
Ethereum Classic bulls take aim, 22% upswing likely
Ethereum Classic price took a tumble after a brief rally as it could not slice through a crucial support level. This lack of bullish momentum led to a swift downswing. However, the buyers were able to make a comeback.
ECB will be a critical event this week as US dollar looks into the abyss
The euro is flying high and the US dollar is on its knees following a series of bearish events that have taken the bulls by surprise. The central banks are converging with members of the European Central Bank emerging from the flanks with a hawkish narrative.