Euro's intra-day break of Thur's near 1-month high of 1.1875 at Asian open on continued usd's weakness suggests recent upmove from Aug's bottom at 1.1664 remains in force and may head towards 1.1909 (Jul's peak), above needed to retain bullishness for further headway to next chart objective at 1.1975 later next week. On the downside, a daily close below 1.1856 would be the first signal temporary top is in place, then risk would shift to the downside for a much-needed retracement to 1.1835, then to 1.1784/94. Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to German n EU's Markit services PMIs, a better-than-expected number would boslter this week's bullish sentiment on the euro .

