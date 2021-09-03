EUR/USD - 1.1882
Euro's intra-day break of Thur's near 1-month high of 1.1875 at Asian open on continued usd's weakness suggests recent upmove from Aug's bottom at 1.1664 remains in force and may head towards 1.1909 (Jul's peak), above needed to retain bullishness for further headway to next chart objective at 1.1975 later next week.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1856 would be the first signal temporary top is in place, then risk would shift to the downside for a much-needed retracement to 1.1835, then to 1.1784/94.
Today is PMI day in the euro area countries, please refer to our EI page for details n pay attention to German n EU's Markit services PMIs, a better-than-expected number would boslter this week's bullish sentiment on the euro.
EUR/USD prints six-day uptrend to refresh monthly top towards 1.1900
EUR/USD stays firmer for the sixth consecutive day while rising to the fresh monthly high of 1.1878 during Friday’s Asian session. The currency major pair crossed a downward sloping trend line from June 25 the previous day to rise to the highest levels last seen on August 04.
GBP/USD teases two-week top past 1.3800
GBP/USD struggles between the US dollar weakness and the recently downbeat catalysts for the UK around a fortnight high close to 1.3830 during Friday’s Asian session. Alike other major pairs, the cable also cheered the greenback’s fall while refreshing the multi-day top the previous day despite covid and Brexit concerns.
Gold clinging onto 200-DMA ahead of critical US NFP
Gold price is extending its range play, finding some fresh bids amid a broadly weaker US dollar so far this Friday. Gold price is supported above the critical 200-Daily Moving Average (DMA) at $1810, awaiting the all-important US NFP jobs data for the next direction.
Cardano price primed for ultimate upswing to $3.40 before profit-taking
Cardano was in a perfect triangle aiming upwards. Buyers jumped the gun and tried to break the base earlier with regained sentiment in the markets. It will be vital that price action closes above $3.04 on the daily chart.
US August Nonfarm Payrolls Preview: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
Nonfarm Payrolls in US is expected to rise by 750,000 in August. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.