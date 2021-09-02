Yesterday's rally from 1.1794 (Europe) and then break of Tue's 1.1847 top to 1.1856 on downbeat U.S. private payrolls and falling U.S. yields suggests recent upmove from Aug's bottom at 1.1664 remains in force, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below Jul's peak at 1.1909 ahead of Friday's key U.S. jobs report. On the downside, a daily close below 1.1810 signals temporary top is in place and would head back to 1.1784, then later, 1.1735/45. Data to be released on Thursday: Australia trade balance, imports, exports. Swiss CPI, retail sales, GDP, EU producer prices. U.S. producer prices, international trade balance, goods trade balance, initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, labor costs, productivity, durables ex-defense, durable goods, factory orders, durables ex-transport, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports and imports.

