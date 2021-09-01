EUR/USD - 1.1805
Euro's retreat from Tuesday's 3-week high of 1.1847 suggests recent upmove from August's bottom at 1.1664 has possibly made a top and consolidation with downside bias is seen, below 1.1784 would add credence to this view and head back towards 1.1735 later.
On the upside, only above 1.1847 risks marginal gain but loss of upward momentum would cap price at 1.1885/90 and yield decline.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
Australia AIG manufacturing index, manufacturing PMI, GDP, Japan Jibun bank manufacturing PMI, China caixin manufacturing PMI.
Germany retail sales, Markit manufacturing PMI, U.K. nationwide house price, Swiss manufacturing PMI, Italy Markit manufacturing PMI, France Markit manufacturing PMI, Italy unemployment rate, EU Markit manufacturing PMI, unemployment rate, U.K. Markit manufacturing PMI.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, ADP employment change, Markit manufacturing PMI, construction spending, ISM manufacturing PMI and Canada Markit manufacturing PMI.
EUR/USD retreats from daily highs near 1.1850 on USD rebound, German data eyed
EUR/USD battles 1.1800, holding mild losses amid a cautious market mood. The US Dollar rebounds but still remains below the last week’s high. The euro remains under pressure on downbeat Eurozone economic data. Focus shifts to the US ADP jobs and ISM Manufacturing PMI.
