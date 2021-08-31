Despite euro's retreat from Monday's 2-week high of 1.1810 (Asia) to 1.1784 in New York morning, subsequent rebound suggests upmove from Aug's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 would extend marginal gain after consolidation, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.1857 and yield strong retracement of said rise later today or tomorrow. A daily close below 1.1779 would indicate temporary top is made and head back towards 1.1735 (Friday's low). Data to be released on Tuesday: Japan building permits, unemployment rate , industrial output, China NBS non-manufacturing PMI, NBS manufacturing PMI, New Zealand NBNZ business outlook, NBNZ own activity, Australia building permits, current account, net exports contribution, Japan consumer confidence, construction orders, housing starts. France consumer spending, GDP, CPI, producer prices, Germany unemployment change, unemployment rate, Italy GDP, CPI, producer prices, EU HICP. Canada GDP, U.S. redbook, monthly home price, Chicago PMI and consumer confidence.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.