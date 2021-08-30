Friday's rally from 1.1735 in New York to a near 2-week high of 1.1802 after dovish Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech suggests upmove from August's 1.1664 bottom remains in force, however, overbought condition should cap price below 1.1857 and yield retracement of said move. A daily close below 1.1779 would be the 1st signal temporary top is made and yield retracement towards 1.1735 later today or tomorrow. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details. ECB Board member Schnabel will chair at ECB Annual Research Conference at 15:00GMT.

