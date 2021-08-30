EUR/USD - 1.1801
Friday's rally from 1.1735 in New York to a near 2-week high of 1.1802 after dovish Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech suggests upmove from August's 1.1664 bottom remains in force, however, overbought condition should cap price below 1.1857 and yield retracement of said move.
A daily close below 1.1779 would be the 1st signal temporary top is made and yield retracement towards 1.1735 later today or tomorrow.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.
ECB Board member Schnabel will chair at ECB Annual Research Conference at 15:00GMT.
EUR/USD teases 1.1800 on Fed led optimism, German CPI eyed
EUR/USD is trading close to 1.1800, hovering around three-week high amid a lacklustre session. Fed’s Powell hints at tapering but timing, rate hike clues triggered risk-on mood. Virus woes, geopolitics challenge bulls but bears refrain from taking risks. German inflation could renew ECB tapering chatters.
GBP/USD refreshes daily highs above 1.3770 as USD weakens
GBP/USD edges higher towards 1.3800 amid a holiday-thinned trading this Monday. The US Dollar Index remains below 93.00 following the dovish Fed Chair Powell-led decline. Renewed Brexit concerns could limit the upside in the cable.
Gold retreats towards $1,800 as NFP week begins
Gold (XAU/USD) seesaws around $1,815, after stepping back from a two-week high, ahead of Monday’s European session. In doing so, the gold prices consolidate Friday’s heavy rise, following Fed Chair Powell’s Jackson Hole speech.
Bitcoin price yearning for a firm break above $50,000 amid looming options expiry
Bitcoin has witnessed good two-way price movements so far this Sunday, keeping its bearish momentum intact while below the $50,000 psychological barrier. However, the pioneer cryptocurrency continues to find strong bids near the $47,000 level.
Powell Sent the Dollar Lower. Will the August jobs data bring it back?
Federal Reserve Chairman Powell's long-anticipated speech at Jackson Hole provided fireworks but not quite what the market had expected. Confirmation of tapering was supposed to lift US rates and the dollar.