Yesterday's retreat from 1.1779 to 1.1747 (New York), then intra-day break there in Asia signals 1st leg of correction from last Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and downside bias remains for a strong retracement of said move ahead of Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech but reckon 1.1664 would hold.
Only above 1.1779 risks one more rise towards res at 1.1804 before prospect of decline next week.
On the data front, Germany will kick off with import prices, then France's consumer confidence and Italy's business and consumer confidence but market's key focus is Jackson Hole.
EUR/USD jumps back beyond 1.1750 with eyes on Fed Chair Powell
EUR/USD refreshes intraday high to 1.1760, up 0.05% on a day heading into Friday’s European session. The major currency pair snapped a four-day uptrend near the weekly high during the previous day as risk-off underpinned the US dollar.
GBP/USD: Sellers look for monthly support below 1.3700
GBP/USD prints minor losses on Friday in the Asian session. After falling nearly 90 pips in the overnight session, from the highs of 1.3768, the pair consolidates losses near the lower levels. On the daily chart, GBP/USD has recovered from the yearly lows on August 20 at 1.3602 to touch the high at around 1.3768.
Analysts anticipate Ethereum supply shock after 100K ETH burned
More than 6% of Ethereum's total supply is staked in the ETH2 contract. Ethereum reserves on centralized exchanges have plunged to 18.98 million, and inflows have substantially reduced, leading to a supply shock. Ethereum's mean dollar invested age dips, indicating that dormant dollars invested in the altcoin have started circulating.
Powell needs to answer these three questions
The U.S. dollar traded sharply higher against all of the major currencies on Thursday on the back of stronger data. There was an upward revision to second quarter GDP and while the increase was less than expected, the direction of the adjustment was positive for the greenback.