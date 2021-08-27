Yesterday's retreat from 1.1779 to 1.1747 (New York), then intra-day break there in Asia signals 1st leg of correction from last Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 has ended and downside bias remains for a strong retracement of said move ahead of Fed J. Powell's Jackson Hole speech but reckon 1.1664 would hold. Only above 1.1779 risks one more rise towards res at 1.1804 before prospect of decline next week. On the data front, Germany will kick off with import prices, then France's consumer confidence and Italy's business and consumer confidence but market's key focus is Jackson Hole.

