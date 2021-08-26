EUR/USD - 1.1769
Despite yesterday's resumption of upmove from Friday's 9-1/2 month trough of 1.1664 to 1.1774 (New York) after meeting renewed buying at 1.1726, near term loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.1804 and yield strong retreat later today or tomorrow.
On the downside, below 1.1726 signals at least the 1st leg of correction from 1.1664 is over and heads back towards 1.1693.
On the data front, we have Germany's Gfk consumer sentiment, France's business climate n then Italy's industrial sales. ECB board member Schnabel will participate in Economist Roundtable on ECB's strategy review organized by the German Federal Ministry of Finance at 15:00GMT.
