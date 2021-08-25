Yesterday's marginal gain to 1.1765 on broad-based usd's weakness suggests upmove from Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 would extend marginally after consolidation, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.1804 today and yield decline later this week. A daily close below Tue's 1.1728 low (Europe) signals said corrective rise has possibly ended and heads back to 1.1693, then 1.1673. Data to be released on Wednesday: New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations. Swiss investor sentiment, U.K. CBI distributive trades, MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense.

