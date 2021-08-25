EUR/USD - 1.1754
Yesterday's marginal gain to 1.1765 on broad-based usd's weakness suggests upmove from Friday's 9-1/2 month bottom at 1.1664 would extend marginally after consolidation, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.1804 today and yield decline later this week.
A daily close below Tue's 1.1728 low (Europe) signals said corrective rise has possibly ended and heads back to 1.1693, then 1.1673.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand imports, trade balance, exports, Australia construction work done, Japan coincident index, Germany Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations.
Swiss investor sentiment, U.K. CBI distributive trades, MBA mortgage application, durable goods, durables ex-transport and durables ex-defense.
EUR/USD: Bear’s return eyes 1.1700 ahead of US Durable Goods Orders
EUR/USD is edging lower towards 1.1700, snapping three-day uptrend ahead of the European open. The US dollar tracks firmer Treasury yields amid indecision over Fed’s tapering and growing covid woes. German IFO and US Durable Goods Orders awaited.
GBP/USD remains pressurized near 1.3720 amid higher USD
GBP/USD edges lower on Wednesday in the Asian session. US Dollar Index rebounds above 93.00 after the previous session’s decline. The sterling fails to capitalize on general risk-off sentiment.
Gold sellers keep reins below $1,800, US Durable Goods Orders eyed
Gold drops for second consecutive day as firmer USD adds to the bearish impulse. Market sentiment sours as virus woes escalate, mixed data raise concern over Fed’s tapering ahead of Jackson Hole Symposium.
Bitcoin to retest reliability of $46,000 as Citi rolls out BTC futures
Citigroup is looking to trade CME Bitcoin futures once it receives regulatory approval. A source familiar with the crypto derivatives market said that the bank is recruiting talent to join its digital asset-based team in London.
Durable Goods Orders Preview: The trigger for a greenback comeback?
Has pessimism about the US economy gone too far? That is the premise that will come to a test with the release of US Durable Goods Orders for July, the first significant US data point in a week. Economists' low expectations could also contribute to a positive surprise.