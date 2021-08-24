EUR/USD - 1.1744
Yesterday's rally above Fri's 1.1704 high (now sup) to 1.1750 confirms medium-term downtrend has made a temporary low at Friday's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 and upside bias remains for stronger retracement towards 1.1804 res which may hold on 1st testing.
Only a daily close below 1.1704 signals said correction has ended, then risk would shift to downside for weakness to 1.1793 but 1.1664 should remain intact
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales.
Germany GDP.
U.S. building permits, redbook, new home sales and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
