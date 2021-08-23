EUR/USD - 1.1702
Euro's rebound from Fri's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 to 1.1704 on short covering in New York suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low and range trading is in store before prospect of one more fall, 'loss of momentum' should keep price above key daily sup at 1.1603.
A daily close above 1.1715 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.1742, break may extend to 1.1770/80 later this week.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details.
Today is PMI day, pay attention to German n EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs at 07:30GMT n 08:00GMT respectively.
