Euro's rebound from Fri's 9-1/2 month trough at 1.1664 to 1.1704 on short covering in New York suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low and range trading is in store before prospect of one more fall, 'loss of momentum' should keep price above key daily sup at 1.1603. A daily close above 1.1715 would risk stronger retracement towards 1.1742, break may extend to 1.1770/80 later this week. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. Today is PMI day, pay attention to German n EU's Markit mfg n services PMIs at 07:30GMT n 08:00GMT respectively.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.