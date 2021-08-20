Although euro's short-covering rebound from Thursday's 9-month bottom at 1.1667 to 1.1704 (New York) suggests initial consolidation is in store, outlook remains for medium-term downtrend to head towards next daily chart objective at 1.1603 early next week. Only a daily close above 1.1715 signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.1742 but 1.1761 should cap upside and yield another fall. Euro area eco. calendar is pretty light today with German producer price for Jul being the only data due out at 06:00GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.