Although euro's short-covering rebound from Thursday's 9-month bottom at 1.1667 to 1.1704 (New York) suggests initial consolidation is in store, outlook remains for medium-term downtrend to head towards next daily chart objective at 1.1603 early next week.
Only a daily close above 1.1715 signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.1742 but 1.1761 should cap upside and yield another fall.
Euro area eco. calendar is pretty light today with German producer price for Jul being the only data due out at 06:00GMT.
EUR/USD: Head-and-shoulders confirmation eyed for further losses below 1.1700
EUR/USD retreats towards the yearly low of 1.1665, recently sidelined around 1.1680, amid an inactive Asian session on Friday. The currency major pair seesaws around the neck-line of a bearish head-and-shoulders chart pattern on the 4H play.
GBP/USD renews monthly bottom above 1.3600 on Brexit, covid woes ahead of UK Retail Sales
Having dropped the most since June, GBP/USD remains on the back foot around 1.3630, battling the key technical support, during Friday’s Asian session. The cable pair justifies the recently easy consumer confidence figures while also bearish the burden of the Brexit and coronavirus jitters.
VeChain strikes important resistance, may creep lower
VeChain price is now holding the July ascending trend line after finding stiff resistance at the 38.2% retracement level and the double bottom measured move target of $0.135. The VET pullback is set to continue, possibly testing the 200D SMA at $0.104
When is a taper not a rate hike? Whenever the Fed says so
The questions around the primary topic in world markets continue to grow. Will the Fed announce the long-awaited taper of its bond program at its September meeting?