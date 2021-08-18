Euro's intra-day brief break of previous 2021 low at 1.1705 to 1.1703 in Australia suggests medium-term downtrend would resume after minor consolidation and a daily close below 1.1700 handle would pave the way for price to head towards next chart objective at 1.1603 (2020 November low). Only above 1.1761 indicates temporary low is in place and may risk stronger correction to 1.1790/00 later this week. Data to be released on Wednesday: New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index . U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index, EU HICP. U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.

