Euro's intra-day brief break of previous 2021 low at 1.1705 to 1.1703 in Australia suggests medium-term downtrend would resume after minor consolidation and a daily close below 1.1700 handle would pave the way for price to head towards next chart objective at 1.1603 (2020 November low).
Only above 1.1761 indicates temporary low is in place and may risk stronger correction to 1.1790/00 later this week.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
New Zealand PPI inputs, PPI outputs, RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan machinery orders, exports, imports, trade balance, Australia Westpac leading index, wage price index.
U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index, EU HICP.
U.S. MBA mortgage application, building permits, housing starts and Canada CPI.
EUR/USD: Refreshes 2021 low near 1.1700, bumpy road ahead
EUR/USD remains on the back foot for the third consecutive day, drops to the lowest levels in 2021 during early Wednesday morning in Asia. That said, the pair sellers attack the 1.1700 threshold by the press time.
GBP/USD steadies near 1.3750 after the heaviest fall since June, UK CPI, FOMC Minutes eyed
GBP/USD seesaws around 1.3740 amid a sluggish early Asian session on Wednesday, after dropping the most since June the previous day. Although a lack of fresh catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the key data/events probe the pair sellers, risk-off mood and downbeat catalysts for the UK keep the sellers hopeful.
Gold advances towards $1,800 on USD pullback, FOMC Minutes eyed
Gold picks up bids to refresh intraday high around $1,789, up 0.13% on a day during early Wednesday. In doing so, the yellow metal rejects the previous day’s downbeat momentum as the USD consolidates recent gains ahead of the FOMC Minutes.
Solana price completes audacious advance, as SOL prepares for FOMO to leave the building
Solana price has climbed 170% since July 21, breaking through the symmetrical triangle’s measured move of 69% and the previous all-time high of $61.44 before coming within two points of the 141.4% extension at $79.00 today.