EUR/USD - 1.1795 Fri's rally above previous res at 1.1768 to 1.1804 in New York due to broad-based usd's weakness after downbeat U.S. consumer confidence suggests medium-term downtrend has made a low at Wed's fresh 4-month bottom at 1.1707 and further gain is envisaged after consolidation, overbought condition would cap price at 1.1857. Only a daily close below 1.1768 signals 1st leg of correction is over and may risk decline towards 1.1724. Data to be released next week : Japan GDP, industrial output, capacity utilization, industrial output, China house prices, industrial output, retail sales. U.K. Rightmove house price. U.S. New York Fed manufacturing index, Canada manufacturing sales and wholesale trade on Monday.

