Despite euro's narrow move in subdued Thursday's session following rebound from Wednesday's fresh 4-month trough at 1.1707 to 1.1753, outlook remains bearish for re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705, loss of momentum should keep price above projected sup at 1.1653.
Only a daily close above 1.1768 (Monday's high) dampens bearish outlook and risks stronger correction to 1.1819/29 early next week.
On the data front, euro are countries will release a slew of second-tier eco. data, please refer to our EI page for details.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD flirts with highs below 1.1750 as US dollar eases
EUR/USD is advancing towards 1.1750 ahead of the European open. The US dollar retreats with the Treasury yields amid a mixed market mood. Delta covid variant spread and China's curbs remain a concern. US Consumer Sentiment awaited.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 on the way to 200-DMA
GBP/USD seesaws inside a choppy range around 1.3810 after bouncing off over two-week lows, flashed the previous day. That said, the cable registers 0.05% intraday gains by the press time of Friday’s Asian session. Given the quote’s downswing from 50-DMA, backed by the easing RSI line, not oversold, the GBP/USD prices are likely to remain under pressure.
Cardano price raises momentum quotient, positions ADA for a new all-time high
Cardano price finally released from the magnet effect of the 2018 high at $1.40 with an emphatic 13.74% gain on August 10. The breakthrough was followed by a 6.93% gain. The symmetrical triangle measured move target of $1.74 was quickly eclipsed.
Markets look for direction, currencies in narrow ranges
The global capital markets are subdued today as investors wrestle with the rising virus, the shifting stance of several central banks, and a more tense geopolitical backdrop. Equity markets are struggling today. Most of the large bourses in the Asia Pacific region moved lower.