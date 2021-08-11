Euro's resumption of recent downtrend to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1710 (New York) suggests price would briefly penetrate 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March), however, loss of downward momentum is expected to keep price above 1.1650/55 and risk has increased for a minor correction to occur later this week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1742 signals temporary low is in place and yields stronger retracement to 1.1768 but 1.1808 should cap upside. Data to be released on Wednesday: Australia consumer sentiment, Japan machine tool orders, Germany CPI, HICP, Italy CPI, U.S. MBA mortgage application, CPI and Federal Budget.

