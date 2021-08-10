Yesterday's resumption of recent decline to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1736 (New York) suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) is in the cards, however, break there needed to retain bearishness for further weakness towards next daily objective at 1.1603 later this week. On above Monday's 1.1768 high signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1808/18. Data to be released on Tuesday: New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAC business conditions, NAC business confidence. Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations. Canada leading index, U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.

