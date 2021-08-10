EUR/USD - 1.1737
Yesterday's resumption of recent decline to a fresh 4-month trough of 1.1736 (New York) suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) is in the cards, however, break there needed to retain bearishness for further weakness towards next daily objective at 1.1603 later this week.
On above Monday's 1.1768 high signals temporary low is made and may risk stronger retracement to 1.1808/18.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
New Zealand retail sales, U.K. BRC retail sales, Japan current account, trade balance, Eco watchers current, Eco watchers outlook, Australia NAC business conditions, NAC business confidence.
Germany ZEW economic sentiment, ZEW current conditions, EU ZEW survey expectations.
Canada leading index, U.S. labor costs, productivity and redbook retail sales.
EUR/USD: Bearish momentum intact below 1.1750
EUR/USD edges lower in the Asian trading hours. The pair moves in a very narrow trade band with no meaningful traction. Momentum oscillator throws caution for aggressive buying bids.
GBP/USD looks south towards 1.3800 amid renewed Brexit woes, USD strength
The selling pressure around GBP/USD remains unabated, as the bears seek a test of the 1.3800 level amid resurfacing Brexit concerns and persistent US dollar’s strength. The greenback continues to draw bids alongside the Treasury yields amid expectations of an earlier tapering by the Fed, in light of Friday’s stronger than expected US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data.
Dogecoin busts key resistance, seeks to extend rally by 40%
Dogecoin price explodes for a 28.14% gain on August 7, branding it as the largest daily gain since the 100.03% rise on April 16. DOGE logs the third consecutive positive week for just the third time in 2021. Mild spike higher in social dominance fails to gain traction.
Inflation, gold and three things affecting dollar
The economic calendar may not be as jammed pack this week compared to last but if today’s moves in commodities are a sign, this could be a very active week in the financial markets. Gold prices ended the day down 2% after dropping more than 4% at the start of Asia trade.