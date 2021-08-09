Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 09 Aug 2021 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.1753

Euro's selloff on Fri to 1.1754 after upbeat U.S. jobs report suggests re-test of 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) would be seen after consolidation, oversold condition would prevent steep fall and reckon 1.1655/65 should remain intact.

Only above 1.1800 signals temporary low is in place and may risk stronger retracement towards 1.1829.

On the data front, Germany will kick off with exports, imports, trade balance n current account, then EU's Sentix investor sentiment.