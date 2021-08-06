Despite moving in relatively narrow range on Thursday, euro's weakness to 1.1829 (Europe), then intra-day break there suggests early correction from July's 1.1753 bottom has possibly ended last week at 1.1909 (Friday), a daily close below 1.1800 (upbeat U.S. jobs report perhaps) would add credence to this view and bring re-test of 1.1753. Only above this week's 1.1899 high (Wednesday) shifts risks to upside for re-test of 1.1909, break would extend said corrective upmove to 1.1940/44. On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of economic data in European morning, please refer to our EI page for details.

