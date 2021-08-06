EUR/USD - 1.1826
Despite moving in relatively narrow range on Thursday, euro's weakness to 1.1829 (Europe), then intra-day break there suggests early correction from July's 1.1753 bottom has possibly ended last week at 1.1909 (Friday), a daily close below 1.1800 (upbeat U.S. jobs report perhaps) would add credence to this view and bring re-test of 1.1753.
Only above this week's 1.1899 high (Wednesday) shifts risks to upside for re-test of 1.1909, break would extend said corrective upmove to 1.1940/44.
On the data front, the euro area countries will release a slew of economic data in European morning, please refer to our EI page for details.
EUR/USD: Teases 21-DMA support inside falling channel
EUR/USD edges lower around short-term support after five-day losing streak. EUR/USD holds lower ground near 1.1835, around the seven-day bottom, amid Friday’s initial Asian session.
GBP/USD consolidates above 1.3920 ahead of US NFP data
GBP/USD edges lower on Friday’s Asian trading session. The pair made a high near 1.3950 in the previous session but failed to holds the gains. US Dollar Index stays firm above 92.30 on upbeat economic data. The sterling remains unaffected post- BOE meeting.
Shiba Inu price fails to react despite Coinbase Custody listing
Shiba Inu price is in a tough place that becomes apparent as it failed to move despite Coinbase inducting SHIB into Coinbase Custody. The consolidation around two critical support levels has been ongoing for roughly two weeks now and shows no signs of a breakout.
US July NFP: Analyzing major pairs' reaction to NFP surprises
NFPs in US is expected to rise by 870,000 in July. There is a strong correlation between surprising NFP prints and major pairs' immediate movements. Investors are likely to react to a disappointing NFP more strongly than a positive reading.