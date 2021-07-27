Daily market outlook on major
Update Time: 27 July 2021 03:00GMT.
EUR/USD - 1.0808
Although euro's fall from 1.1830 (Thursday) to 1.1755 on Friday suggests correction from July's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753 has ended, Monday's stronger-than-expected rebound due to broad-based usd's weakness would bring further choppy swings ahead of Wed's Fed's monetary policy decision.
As long as 1.1830 holds, downside bias remains for re-test of 1.1753, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 2021 bottom at 1.1705.
Only a daily close above 1.1830 risks stronger retracement to 1.1880/90 before prospect of decline later.
Data to be released on Tuesday
Italy trade balance.
U.S. durables goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
