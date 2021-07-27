Daily market outlook on major

Update Time: 27 July 2021 03:00GMT.

EUR/USD - 1.0808

Although euro's fall from 1.1830 (Thursday) to 1.1755 on Friday suggests correction from July's 3-1/2 month trough at 1.1753 has ended, Monday's stronger-than-expected rebound due to broad-based usd's weakness would bring further choppy swings ahead of Wed's Fed's monetary policy decision.

As long as 1.1830 holds, downside bias remains for re-test of 1.1753, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 2021 bottom at 1.1705.

Only a daily close above 1.1830 risks stronger retracement to 1.1880/90 before prospect of decline later.

Data to be released on Tuesday

Italy trade balance.

U.S. durables goods, durables ex-transport, durables ex-defense, redbook, monthly home price, consumer confidence and Richmond Fed manufacturing.