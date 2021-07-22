Although euro's rebound on Wednesday after marginal weakness to a fresh 3-1/2 month low at 1.1753 would bring sideways swings ahead of key ECB monetary policy meeting announcement, reckon 1.1850 res would cap upside and yield another fall. On the downside, below 1.1753 (ECB's dovish hold perhaps) would pressure price towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March). Data to be released on Thursday: Japan market holiday, France business climate. U.K. CBI trends orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate. U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales, leading index change, KC manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.

