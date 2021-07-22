EUR/USD - 1.1790
Although euro's rebound on Wednesday after marginal weakness to a fresh 3-1/2 month low at 1.1753 would bring sideways swings ahead of key ECB monetary policy meeting announcement, reckon 1.1850 res would cap upside and yield another fall.
On the downside, below 1.1753 (ECB's dovish hold perhaps) would pressure price towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March).
Data to be released on Thursday:
Japan market holiday, France business climate.
U.K. CBI trends orders, EU ECB refinancing rate, ECB deposit rate.
U.S. initial jobless claims, continuing jobless claims, U.S. existing home sales, leading index change, KC manufacturing index and EU consumer confidence.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Impending death cross teases bears around 1.1800 on ECB day
EUR/USD edges higher after bouncing off three-month low. Bearish pattern is underway near the key support line, Momentum line also favors sellers. Corrective pullback needs fresh monthly high to reject bearish hopes.
GBP/USD defends 1.3700 despite coronavirus, Brexit jitters
GBP/USD takes rounds to 1.3710-20 amid a quiet Asian session on Thursday. The pair reversed from February lows, marking the biggest daily gains in two weeks, on the US dollar pullback the previous day. However, the bulls seemed to have lost upside momentum of late amid a lack of major catalysts and cautious sentiment ahead of the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting.
Dogecoin price ends aimless descent as bulls announce 27% upswing
Dogecoin price is currently undergoing a pullback after rallying extensively. This up move comes after months of a slow and non-volatile downtrend, painting a bullish picture. Therefore, the newly developed optimism will likely continue, pushing DOGE to conquer swing highs.
European Central Bank Preview: Fresh forward guidance, old fears
The European Central Bank will announce its latest decision on monetary policy on Thursday. No changes are to be expected, as after revealing their latest Strategic Review Report, European policymakers made it clear that they won’t be tapering anytime soon.