Despite Monday's resumption of recent decline to a fresh 3-month trough of 1.1765 at New York open, intra-day brief jump to 1.1824 on cross-buying vs sterling suggests temporary low is made and range trading is in store.
As long as 1.1775/80 holds, marginal gain is likely but reckon res at 1.1850 would cap upside. Below 1.1765 would extend marginal weakness, however, loss of momentum should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan nationwid CPI.
Germany producer prices, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, EU current account.
U.S. building permits, housing starts, rebook and New Zealand GDT price index.
EUR/USD prints falling wedge around key support line near 1.1800
EUR/USD stays depressed around 1.1800, near the lowest since early April, so far this Tuesday. The pair portrays a bullish chart pattern, falling wedge, after a three-day fall. However, a broadly stronger US dollar and pre-ECB caution trading could keep the upside elusive.
GBP/USD: Bears cheer coronavirus, Brexit pessimism below 1.3700
GBP/USD teases lows marked in March/April as bears take a breather around 1.3670 amid Tuesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair justifies the market’s fears over the Delta covid variant as well as Brexit woes.
Stellar in disarray, exposed to a 15% decline
XLM price has only recorded three positive weeks over the last nine weeks, with the best weekly gain being 3.19%. After the sustained period of weakness, Stellar now resides just 15% above the 200-week SMA; an indicator last visited in early January.
Markets burn out, but is this for real?
There is a palpable fear in financial markets at the start of a new week. European indices had their worst day since October on Monday and were down more than 2%, US indices fared slightly better, closing the day down 1.9% for the S&P 500 and 1.25% for the Nasdaq.