Despite Monday's resumption of recent decline to a fresh 3-month trough of 1.1765 at New York open, intra-day brief jump to 1.1824 on cross-buying vs sterling suggests temporary low is made and range trading is in store. As long as 1.1775/80 holds, marginal gain is likely but reckon res at 1.1850 would cap upside. Below 1.1765 would extend marginal weakness, however, loss of momentum should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705. Data to be released on Tuesday: Japan nationwid CPI. Germany producer prices, Swiss trade balance, exports, imports, EU current account. U.S. building permits, housing starts, rebook and New Zealand GDT price index .

