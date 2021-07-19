Euro's weakness to 1.1793 Fri suggests correction from Tue's 3-month low at 1.1773 has ended at 1.1850 and despite recovery on cross-buying of euro vs sterling, outlook remains mildly bearish for re-test of said temporary low after consolidation, loss of downward momentum should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705. Only a daily close above 1.1850 'prolongs' choppy consolidation and risks stronger retracement to 1.1875/80 later. The only eco. data due out today is EU's construction output. The Bundesbank will repease its monthly report sometime in European morning.

