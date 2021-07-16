DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major Update Time : 16 July 2021 03:00GMT EUR/USD - 1.1812 Euro's decline on Thursday from 1.1850 to 1.1793 in New York due to safe-haven usd and yen buying strongly suggests correction from Tuesday's 3-month low at 1.1773 has ended and recent erratic fall would resume after initial consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) and bring minor correction. On the upside, only above 1.1850 'prolongs' volatile trading above 1.1773 and risks stronger retracement, reckon res at 1.1994 should cap upside and yield retreat early next week. The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our Economic Indicators page for details. Next week's major focus is Thursay's ECB monetary policy meeting and forward guidance which may pave the way for next euro's major move.

