DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major
Update Time: 16 July 2021 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1812
Euro's decline on Thursday from 1.1850 to 1.1793 in New York due to safe-haven usd and yen buying strongly suggests correction from Tuesday's 3-month low at 1.1773 has ended and recent erratic fall would resume after initial consolidation, however, loss of downward momentum should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) and bring minor correction.
On the upside, only above 1.1850 'prolongs' volatile trading above 1.1773 and risks stronger retracement, reckon res at 1.1994 should cap upside and yield retreat early next week.
The euro area countries will release a slew of eco. data, please refer to our Economic Indicators page for details. Next week's major focus is Thursay's ECB monetary policy meeting and forward guidance which may pave the way for next euro's major move.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD defends 1.1800, focus on EU, US consumer-centric data
EUR/USD pares intraday losses while defending the 1.1800 level amid improving market mood. The US dollar struggles to cheer Treasury yields rebound, coronavirus concerns. Eurozone CPI, US Retail Sales and Michigan Consumer Sentiment will hold the key.
GBP/USD: Mildly bid above 1.3800 amid covid, Brexit woes, focus on US data
GBP/USD defends 1.3800 amid the US dollar's retreat. The UK PM Johnson supports fresh tax plan to favor social care, holds onto July 19 unlock despite covid cases jump. EU-UK jostles over Brexit bill, BOE urged to tame inflation. US consumer data eyed.
Gold eases but holds onto 200-DMA amid risk reset
Gold price is finding fresh bids near the 200-DMA at $1826, as it makes an attempt again to retest monthly tops at $1834. A fresh leg lower in the US dollar amid a recovery in the risk sentiment is boding well for gold. Although, the further upside may remain elusive ahead of the critical US data.
Dogecoin price at an inflection point as momentum builds to the downside
Dogecoin price rests at a critical inflection point with the May 19 low and May’s descending trend line pressing down, while the 200-day SMA tries to restrain the relentless selling pressure since June 29.
Has the global inflation express left the station?
The astonishing increase in US inflation this year has focused market attention. Is the Fed correct that the burst is temporary, a product of shortages and supply dislocations? Or has the economic impact of the pandemic lockdowns been deeper and more permanent than anyone realizes?