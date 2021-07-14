EUR/USD - 1.1775
Yesterday's break of previous July's 1.1782 low to 1.1773 following intra-day 'wild' swings in New York session suggests price is en route towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 but break there needed to retain weakly bearishness for further losses later this week.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1837 signals temporary low is in place, then risk would shift to upside for stronger retracement of recent decline to 1.1880/90.
Data to be released on Wednesday:
China exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer sentiment, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization.
U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index, France market holiday, EU industrial production.
EUR/USD: Recovery remains capped below 1.1800, Fed’s Powell eyed
EUR/USD consolidates weekly losses around early April lows below 1.1800. The US dollar pares gains as Treasury yields snap a three-day uptrend. Market sentiment stays heavy amid expectations favoring Powell’s defensive play. US PPI also eyed.
GBP/USD: Sellers attack 1.3800 inside short-term rising channel
GBP/USD remains offered around 1.3800 down 0.07% intraday, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. In doing so, the cable pair drops for the third consecutive day inside an eight-day-old rising channel bullish formation.
Gold attempts a bounce towards $1818 ahead of Powell
After a whipsaw witnessed on US inflation blowout, gold price has returned to the familiar range seen before the data release around $1810, as traders refrain from placing any fresh bets on gold price ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s two-day testimony, starting Tuesday.
Dogecoin price with its back to the wall, as DOGE edges closer to an 80% decline
Dogecoin price has finalized a head-and-shoulders pattern with a measured move of over 80%. DOGE investors are unable to unlock the unrelenting resistance defined by May’s descending trend line.
US Inflation in June soars well beyond expectations, Powell in the hot seat
The largest jump in overall prices in nearly 13 years and a three decade high in core inflation will likely be uppermost on legislators' minds when Federal Reserve ChairJerome Powell is questioned in Congress on Wednesday and Thursday.