EUR/USD - 1.1775 Yesterday's break of previous July's 1.1782 low to 1.1773 following intra-day 'wild' swings in New York session suggests price is en route towards 2021 bottom at 1.1705 but break there needed to retain weakly bearishness for further losses later this week. On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1837 signals temporary low is in place, then risk would shift to upside for stronger retracement of recent decline to 1.1880/90. Data to be released on Wednesday: China exports, imports, trade balance, Australia consumer sentiment, New Zealand RBNZ interest rate decision, Japan industrial output, capacity utilization. U.K. CPI, RPI, PPI input prices, PPI output prices, PPI core output, DCLG house price index , France market holiday, EU industrial production.

