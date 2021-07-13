EUR/USD - 1.1865
Euro's early rally from last Wednesday's 3-month trough of 1.1782 to 1.1881 (Friday) suggests recent decline has made a temporary low and despite retreat to 1.1837 at New York open on Monday, subsequent rebound has retained near term upside bias for a stronger retracement, however, loss of upward momentum should cap price below 1.1944.
On the downside, a daily close below 1.1826 signals correction has ended, then price would head back towards 1.1782 later this week.
Data to be released on Tuesday :
New Zealand food price index, Australia NAB business conditions, NAB business confidence, China exports, imports, trade balance.
U.K BRC retail sales, Germany CPI, HICP, Swiss producer/import price, France CPI.
U.S. CPI, redbook and Federal budget.
