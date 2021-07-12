EUR/USD - 1.1870 Euro's gain to 1.1881 in late New York Friday due to return of risk sentiment on rebound in global stocks suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low at last Thursday's 3-month trough at 1.1782 and re-test of last week's high at 1.1894 (Tuesday) is now envisaged, near term overbought condition would cap price below minor res at 1.1944 and yield retreat. On the downside, only below 1.1826 (Friday's low) signals correction is over and risks weakness towards 1.1808 later. Data to be released later today:

