EUR/USD - 1.1870
Euro's gain to 1.1881 in late New York Friday due to return of risk sentiment on rebound in global stocks suggests recent downtrend has made a temporary low at last Thursday's 3-month trough at 1.1782 and re-test of last week's high at 1.1894 (Tuesday) is now envisaged, near term overbought condition would cap price below minor res at 1.1944 and yield retreat.
On the downside, only below 1.1826 (Friday's low) signals correction is over and risks weakness towards 1.1808 later.
Data to be released later today:
New Zealand retail sales, Japan corporate goods price, machinery orders.
Canada leading index on Monday.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD eases towards 1.1850 as US dollar attempts a bounce
EUR/USD is retreating towards the 1.1850 level, as the US dollar attempts a tepid bounce amid a mixed sentiment. The pair faces rejection near 1.1890 and turns south ahead of a big week. Focus remains on the US/EZ CPI, Powell’s testimony due later this week.
GBP/USD teases 1.3900 on softer USD, risk-on mood
After rebounding from the low of 1.3756 on Friday, the GBP/USD pair kicked off the new trading week on a subdued note. The pair rallied to the high of 1.3909 in a 150-pips movement. The greenback turns negative in the initial Asian trading hours on Monday.
Gold: Bulls are pushing bears back at daily resistance
Gold prices are at a critical resistance level. Bears could be on the verge of a restest of the solid daily support. Profit-taking ahead of key US inflation and retail sales data for June due next week was also said to have had an effect on the US dollar on Friday.
Shiba Inu price eyes 20% gains as ShibaSwap DEX adds three new pairs
Shiba Inu price is hovering above a crucial support floor at $0.000007. SHIB might rally 20% due to the addition of three new pairs to the ShibaSwap decentralized exchange. A failure to reclaim $0.00000625 after a breakdown will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Wall Street Week Ahead: Earnings season is back, can banks boom again?
Another week, another nothing to see here, let's move on to record highs. It was not quite so simple, as the middle of the week gave us a few scares. Earnings season roars back with banks as ever leading the charge.