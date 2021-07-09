Yesterday's impressive rally from 1.1784 (Asia) to as high as 1.1867 in New York signals recent decline has made a temporary low at Thur's 3-month trough at 1.1782 and as long as 1.1808 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 1.1894, reckon 1.1939/44 should hold. Only a daily close below 1.1808 suggests correction has ended, then price will be en route to 1.1762 early next week. The only eco. data due out is Italy's trade balance n industrial output. There is 3-day G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice, Italy starting today, pay attention to comment by ECB officials esp speeches by ECB President Lagarde (pls refer to our EI page for details).

