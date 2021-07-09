EUR/USD - 1.1847
Yesterday's impressive rally from 1.1784 (Asia) to as high as 1.1867 in New York signals recent decline has made a temporary low at Thur's 3-month trough at 1.1782 and as long as 1.1808 holds, consolidation with upside bias remains for stronger retracement to 1.1894, reckon 1.1939/44 should hold.
Only a daily close below 1.1808 suggests correction has ended, then price will be en route to 1.1762 early next week.
The only eco. data due out is Italy's trade balance n industrial output. There is 3-day G20 finance ministers and central bankers meeting in Venice, Italy starting today, pay attention to comment by ECB officials esp speeches by ECB President Lagarde (pls refer to our EI page for details).
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
