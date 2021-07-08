Euro's break of last week's low at 1.1808 (Friday) to a 3-month trough at 1.1782 in New York confirms recent decline has once again resumed and as long as 1.1838 holds, further weakness is envisaged after consolidation, however, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 and risk has increased for a correction to occur later today or tomorrow. On the upside, a daily close above 1.1838 signals temporary low is in place and would head to 1.1852/56, break, 1.1880/90. On the data front, we have Germany's export n imports, trader balance n current account. ECB member de Cos will speak at a conference at 10:35GMT.

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.