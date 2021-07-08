EUR/USD - 1.1792
Euro's break of last week's low at 1.1808 (Friday) to a 3-month trough at 1.1782 in New York confirms recent decline has once again resumed and as long as 1.1838 holds, further weakness is envisaged after consolidation, however, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 and risk has increased for a correction to occur later today or tomorrow.
On the upside, a daily close above 1.1838 signals temporary low is in place and would head to 1.1852/56, break, 1.1880/90.
On the data front, we have Germany's export n imports, trader balance n current account. ECB member de Cos will speak at a conference at 10:35GMT.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD consolidates below 1.1800 amid steady USD, ahead of Lagarde’s speech
EUR/USD holds steady below 1.1800 ahead of ECB President Lagarde’s speech. The US dollar gains despite Fed’s minute suggest dovish outlook on rate hikes in the near term. The euro remains under pressure as rising corona cases dent risk appetite.
GBP/USD: Wednesday's Doji teases bulls around 1.3800
GBP/USD remains sidelined near 1.3800 amid Thursday’s Asian session, following a volatile day that marked a candlestick suggesting trend-reversal. The odds of the pair’s up-moves also benefit from the moves beyond 200-DMA, as well as inside the falling wedge bullish chart pattern.
Gold snaps six-day uptrend to poke $1,800 on downbeat sentiment
Souring risk appetite weighs on the gold (XAU/USD) prices amid early Thursday. That said, the yellow metal registers a 0.18% intraday loss of around $1,800, down for the first time since June 29. ECB special meeting, US Jobless Claims will be the key.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion. If the meme coin fails to produce a decisive 4-hour candlestick close above $0.187, the bullish thesis will face invalidation.
FOMC minutes break no new ground on policy or bond timing
The Federal Reserve taper discussion is out in the open, but unlike its mention in the April FOMC minutes, which sparked considerable volatility, markets took almost no notice of the commentary. “Substantial further progress” not yet evident for the whole FOMC.