EUR/USD - 1.1821
Euro's intra-day selloff from 1.1894 (Europe) due to broad-based usd's buying and subsequent re-test of last Friday's 11-week trough at 1.1808 in New York suggests recent decline would pressure price towards 1.1762 ahead of release of FOMC minutes, however, near term oversold condition should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (Mar).
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1852 signals temporary low is made and risks re-test of 1.1894, break would bring stronger retracement to 1.1909/11 and possibly towards 1.1944.
On the data front, we have some second-tier eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB Chair of the Supervisory Board Enria will at an event at 07:30GMT.
Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Defends 1.1800 on the way to two-month-old support
EUR/USD bears take a breather around 1.1820, following the heaviest daily fall in over two weeks, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The currency major took a U-turn from a short-term falling trend line the previous day to recall the bears.
GBP/USD: Bears flirt with five-month-old support near 1.3800
GBP/USD bears take a breather around 1.3800, following a U-turn from the one-week top, amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The cable takes rounds to an ascending support line from early February. 200-DMA lures bears, March-April lows add strength to the support.
Gold prints six-day uptrend around $1,800 on lackluster USD
Gold stays on the front foot around $1,801 during early Wednesday. Although market sentiment remains downbeat, mainly due to the renewed covid concerns, the recently sluggish US dollar moves seem to please the gold buyers of late. FOMC minutes eyed.
Shiba Inu prints bullish pattern, SHIB to rally by 80%
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems bound for higher highs.
What yield drop ahead of Fed minutes means for dollar
The June FOMC meeting minutes is one of this week’s key event risks. The Federal Reserve grew less dovish last month by opening the door to the discussion of reducing asset purchases.