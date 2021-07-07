Euro's intra-day selloff from 1.1894 (Europe) due to broad-based usd's buying and subsequent re-test of last Friday's 11-week trough at 1.1808 in New York suggests recent decline would pressure price towards 1.1762 ahead of release of FOMC minutes , however, near term oversold condition should keep price well above 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (Mar). On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1852 signals temporary low is made and risks re-test of 1.1894, break would bring stronger retracement to 1.1909/11 and possibly towards 1.1944. On the data front, we have some second-tier eco. data, pls refer to our EI page for details. ECB Chair of the Supervisory Board Enria will at an event at 07:30GMT.

