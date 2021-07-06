EUR/USD - 1.1863
As 1.1880 yesterday has capped euro's rebound from last Friday's 11-week trough at 1.1808, consolidation with downside bias is in store, below 1.1808 would extend marginal weakness, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1762/65.
Only a daily close above 1.1884 res may risk stronger retracement to 1.1909/11 but reckon res at 1.0944 should cap upside.
On the data front, germany will kick off with germany's industrial orders, then Zew eco. sentiment n current condition n later EU's retail sales n Zew survey expectations. We have a nu,ber of ECB officials scheduled to speak, pls refer to our EI page for details.
EUR/USD: On the way to 1.1900, ISM PMI data, central banks in focus
EUR/USD is trading above 1.1850, extending gains towards 1.1900. Full markets, mixed concerns over covid variants and Fed moves weigh on greenback. Eurozone PMIs were upbeat, Retail Sales eyed ahead of US ISM Services PMI.
GBP/USD refreshes weekly high amid reopening optimism, US PMI data eyed
GBP/USD refreshes weekly highs while heading towards 1.3900. The US dollar remains on the back foot following Friday’s NFP data. The sterling attempts a comeback, helped by upbeat economic data and reopening optimism.
NZD/USD surges towards 0.71 on sooner RBNZ rate hike expectations
NZD/USD is trading above 0.7050, approaching the 0.7100 mark, as the bulls remain unstoppable on strong business survey and expectations that the RBNZ could hike rates as early as this year. The US dollar's post-NFP decline also offers support to the kiwi.
Shiba Inu price consolidates to continue its 38% advance
Shiba Inu price is bouncing off a crucial support level at $0.00000811. Shiba Inu price bounced off a support level thrice over the past five days. This consolidation is likely to lead to a massive uptrend that slices through immediate barriers in an attempt to tag the range high.