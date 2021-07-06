As 1.1880 yesterday has capped euro's rebound from last Friday's 11-week trough at 1.1808, consolidation with downside bias is in store, below 1.1808 would extend marginal weakness, however, loss of downward momentum would keep price above 1.1762/65. Only a daily close above 1.1884 res may risk stronger retracement to 1.1909/11 but reckon res at 1.0944 should cap upside. On the data front, germany will kick off with germany's industrial orders, then Zew eco. sentiment n current condition n later EU's retail sales n Zew survey expectations. We have a nu,ber of ECB officials scheduled to speak, pls refer to our EI page for details.

