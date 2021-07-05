EUR/USD - 1.1858
Despite resumption of recent decline to a fresh 2-1/2 month trough of 1.1808 in post-NFP New York, intra-day rebound to 1.1874 due to broad-based long liquidation in the greenback suggests temporary low is made and 1-2 days of consolidation is in store, as long as res at 1.1909/11 holds, downside bias remains, below 1.1838 would bring re-test of 1.1808.
Only a daily close above 1.1911 would risk stronger correction towards 1.1944, however, reckon key res at 1.1975 should cap upside.
Data to be released later:
Australia AIG construction index, services PMI, building permits, retail sales, Japan services PMI, coincident index, leading indicator, China Caixin services PMI.
France industrial output, Markit services PMI, Italy Markit services PMI, Germany Markit services PMI, EU Markit services PMI, Sentix index, U.K. Markit services PMI.
U.S. market holiday on Monday.
