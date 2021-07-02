DAILY MARKET OUTLOOK on Major
Update Time: 02 July 2021 03:00GMT
EUR/USD - 1.1845
As euro has fallen after staging a short-covering rebound from Thursday's 11-week low of 1.1838 to 1.1884 (New York), suggesting recent decline is en route towards next chart obj. at 1.1786, however, reckon 2021 bottom at 1.1705 (March) should remain intact.
On the upside, only a daily close above 1.1884 signals temporary low is in place and risks stronger retracement towards 1.1944.
Data to be released on Friday:
Germany retail sales, France budget balance, EU producer prices.
U.S. non-farm payrolls, private payrolls, unemployment rate, average earnings, international trade balance, goods trade balance, durables ex-defense , durable goods, durables ex-transport, factory orders, Canada building permits, trade balance, exports, imports and Markit manufacturing PMI.
