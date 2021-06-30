Although euro's break of indicated sup at 1.1882 to 1.1879 yesterday suggests correction from June's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended, subsequent short-covering rebound due to intra-day selloff in U.S. yields would bring consolidation before prospect of another fall, 'loss of downward momentum' should keep price above 1.1805/10. Only above 1.1939/44 res prolongs volatile trading above 1.1848 and may risk stronger gain to 1.1965/75. Data to be released on Wednesday:

Trendsetter does not warrant or guarantee the accuracy, timeliness or completeness to its service or information contained therein. Trendsetter does not give, whatsoever, warranties, expressed or implied, to the results to be obtained by using its services or information it provided. Users are trading on their own risk and Trendsetter shall not be responsible under any circumstances for the consequences of such activities. Trendsetter and its affiliates, in no event, be liable to users or any third parties for any consequential damages, however arising, including but not limited to damages caused by negligence whether such damages were foreseen or unforeseen.