Euro's retreat from 1.1975 (Fri) to 1.1903 yesterday strongly suggests early correction from Jun's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended there, however, subsequent rebound in New York on falling U.S. yields would bring sideways swings before another fall, however, reckon 1.1848 should remain intact. On the upside, only a daily close above Mon's 1.1944 high prolongs consolidation and may head back towards 1.1975, loss of upward momentum would cap price below res at 1.2006.

