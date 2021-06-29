EUR/USD - 1.1925
Euro's retreat from 1.1975 (Fri) to 1.1903 yesterday strongly suggests early correction from Jun's 2-1/2 month trough at 1.1848 has ended there, however, subsequent rebound in New York on falling U.S. yields would bring sideways swings before another fall, however, reckon 1.1848 should remain intact.
On the upside, only a daily close above Mon's 1.1944 high prolongs consolidation and may head back towards 1.1975, loss of upward momentum would cap price below res at 1.2006.
Data to be released on Tuesday:
Japan unemployment rate, retail sales.
France ILO unemployment rate, consumer confidence, UK nationwide house price, EU business climate, economic sentiment, industrial sentiment, services sentiment, consumer confidence, Germany CPI, HICP.
U.S. redbook, monthly home price index, consumer confidence.
