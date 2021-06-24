Despite extending erratic rise from last Friday's 9-week trough at 1.1848 to 1.1969 in New York morning on continued usd's weakness after soft U.S. data, intra-day decline following hawkish comments by Fed officials suggests temporary top is made and consolidation with downside bias is in store. Below 1.1911 signals correction is possibly over and heads back towards 1.1882, then re-test of 1.1848 next week. Only above 1.1969 risks marginal gain but loss of upward momentum should cap price below res at 1.2006. Data to be released on Thursday: Germany import prices, Ifo business climate, Ifo current conditions, Ifo expectations, France business climate, U.K. BoE interest rate decision, asset purchase program, BoE QE total, BoE QE corporation bond purchases, BoE MPC vote hike, BoE vote unchanged, BoE vote cut. U.S. durable goods, durable ex-transport, durables ex-defence, GDP, PCE prices, trade balance, wholesale inventories, initial jobless claims , continuous jobless claims, KC Fed manufacturing and Cana average weekly earnings.

